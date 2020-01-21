Yamaha to Invest in Robotics Startup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Yamaha Motor Co. <7272> said Tuesday it will invest 200 million yen in startup Tokyo Robotics Inc. to strengthen its industrial robotics business.

Yamaha said it intends to build on Tokyo Robotics' strengths in the field of collaborative robots, or cobots.

Cobots are designed to be safe to work alongside workers, while carrying out more sophisticated tasks than those done by conventional industrial robots.

Yamaha aims to put an advanced single-arm robot into practical use by bringing together its mass-production capabilities and Tokyo Robotics' know-how in force-control technology.

"Cobots are at an early stage. The market will expand if the number of makers increases," a Yamaha official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]