4 NTT Group Firms, 2 Others to Set Up Esports Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Six Japanese companies, including four under the wing of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432>, will establish an esports joint venture on Jan. 31, they said on Tuesday.

The six are NTT East Corp., NTT West Corp., NTT Advertising Inc., NTT Urban Solutions Inc., satellite television company Sky Perfect JSAT Corp. and amusement facility operator Taito Corp.

Capitalized at 300 million yen, the Tokyo-based new firm, NTTe-Sports, will provide high-speed, large-capacity communication environments necessary for esports events, including local versions of fifth-generation, or 5G, ultrahigh-speed wireless communications networks.

It will also operate esports facilities and distribute video content.

NTTe-Sports is scheduled to open an esports facility featuring cutting-edge technologies in Akihabara UDX, a large complex in Tokyo's Akihabara district, in July or later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]