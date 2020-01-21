Japan Govt's March 2011 Memorial Ceremony to End in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government-sponsored memorial service for the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami will end in 2021, which will mark the 10th anniversary of the massive disaster, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe concluded that he should set the course for the annual ceremony during his tenure of office, informed sources said.

"The prime minister believes that he should make decisions as much as possible on issues that will likely put a strain on the government of his successor," one source said.

Abe's current term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will end in September 2021.

The end of the government-sponsored ceremony will mark a turning point over the March 2011 catastrophe, which caused more than 15,000 deaths, mostly in the Tohoku northeastern region.

