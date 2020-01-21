Japanese Actor Jo Shishido Dies at 86

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Jo Shishido, who appeared in action films produced by Nikkatsu Corp., has died, it was learned on Tuesday. He was 86.

Making his film debut with "Keisatsu Nikki" (Police Diary) in 1955, Shishido, born in the western city of Osaka, was in the first batch of fresh actors picked by the Japanese studio via its New Face auditions.

After plastic surgery to fatten the cheeks of the handsome young actor, Shishido became known for playing prominent heavies in action films.

He also acted in many other Nikkatsu films, including action comedy "Rokudenashi Kagyo" (Good for Nothing's Business), earning himself the nickname "Joe the Ace."

Shishido starred in hard-boiled action movie "Yaju no Seishun" (Youth of the Beast). He also appeared in many television drama series, as well as variety and food shows.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]