2 Japanese Opposition Parties Shelve Merger Talks

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People shelved their merger talks Tuesday as the two major Japanese opposition parties failed to narrow gaps.

The DPFP called for continued talks, but the CDPJ responded that further concessions are not possible.

The two sides "failed to narrow differences due to their own reasons," CDPJ Secretary-General Tetsuro Fukuyama told reporters after a meeting with his DPFP counterpart, Hirofumi Hirano.

The CDPJ and DPFP will continue to promote parliamentary cooperation among opposition parties while exploring the possibility of merging in the future.

The secretaries-general of the CDPJ and DPFP "will keep in touch with each other," Hirano said.

