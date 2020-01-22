M'bishi Motors Raided in Germany over Alleged Emissions Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Frankfurt, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--German prosecutors began investigations into alleged emissions fraud by Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211>, it was learned Tuesday.

Investigators conducted searches at several locations in Germany related to the company, according to German news agency dpa.

Mitsubishi Motors is suspected of using illegal engine control software on some of its diesel vehicles. The software is thought to be similar to that used by German automaker Volkswagen AG in its emissions cheating scandal that came to light in 2015.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]