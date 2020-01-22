Japan Struggling to Prepare for Coronavirus Threat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--As Japan prepares for an influx of Chinese visitors during the Lunar New Year holiday period, hotels and other commercial facilities are struggling to devise measures for preventing the spread of a new coronavirus strain from China.

One major hotel chain operator said that it does not plan to take special measures against the threat of the coronavirus. Hotel reception staff are unable to take ordinary prevention measures such as wearing surgical masks from a hospitality perspective.

Another hotel company, Prince Hotels Inc., plans to post warnings around the lobby in Japanese, English and Chinese calling on visitors to alert hotel staff if they feel unwell.

Restaurant chain giants McDonald's Co. (Japan) and Ootoya Holdings Co. <2705> are also unable to take special measures, falling back on ordinary hygiene management measures such as making employees wash their hands.

One source from a major department store operator said that companies' hands are tied, as measures to distinguish Chinese visitors from other people would be infeasible.

