Kura Sushi Opens Flagship Restaurant in Tokyo's Asakusa

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sushi-go-round restaurant chain Kura Sushi Inc. <2695> opened a flagship store on Wednesday in Asakusa, a popular tourist spot in Tokyo.

Decorating the interior of the restaurant with "ukiyo-e" woodblock prints and other "wa" elements of traditional Japanese culture, Kura Sushi hopes to attract tourists from abroad.

The store has the largest number of seats among all of the company's outlets in Japan.

Kura Sushi also unveiled a plan to open its first Chinese store in Shanghai by the end of this year and reopen a business in the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Fukushima.

By accelerating new store openings, the company aims to double the number of its stores in the world to 1,000 in 2030.

