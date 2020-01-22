JDI, Univ. of Tokyo Develop Thin Image Sensor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Struggling liquid crystal display panel maker Japan Display Inc. <6740> and the University of Tokyo have jointly developed a thin image sensor for collecting biometric information and signals.

The semiconductor sensor, the world's first of its kind, can read fingerprints and veins, and take pulses by showing the expansion and contraction of blood vessels in wave forms, JDI said Tuesday.

As the sensor, which is only 15 micrometers thick, can bend to fit the human body, it has potential to be used in wearable devices.

The company said the sensor can also be applied to biometric authentication systems.

JDI aims to commercialize the image sensor within three years.

