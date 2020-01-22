M'bishi Motors to Cooperate with German Investigators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211> plans to cooperate with German authorities, after the European country's prosecutors began investigations into the Japanese automaker over alleged emissions fraud, informed sources said Wednesday.

"It is true that our sales company and our research and development hub in Germany were visited by prosecutors," Mitsubishi Motors said in a comment released the same day. Investigators are thought to have searched facilities around the city of Frankfurt.

Among the types of vehicles under investigation are those produced at and exported from the automaker's Okazaki plant in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, the sources said.

A Mitsubishi Motors public relations official said the company is currently collecting detailed information on the investigation.

Mitsubishi Motors is suspected of using illegal engine-control software on some of its diesel vehicles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]