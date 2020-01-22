Sharp to Release Digital Whiteboard Certified by Microsoft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. <6753> said Wednesday it will release a 4K touch display in Japan in March that won the world's first certification from Microsoft Corp.'s business-use interactive whiteboard standards.

The display will allow customers to hold teleconferences smoothly without interference and noise, while helping them utilize Microsoft's services easily, the Japanese electronics maker said.

Sharp expects to sell the new digital whiteboard for about 1.13 million yen. It plans to make 1,000 units monthly, aiming to sell 20 pct of them in Japan and the rest overseas.

The company controls more than half of the Japanese market for digital whiteboards. Sharp thinks collaboration with Microsoft will help it attract more demand from corporate customers.

