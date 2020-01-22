Japan PC Shipments Up 37 Pct in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Personal computer shipments in Japan in 2019 jumped 37.4 pct from the previous year to 9,737,000 units, up for the second straight year, industry data showed Wednesday.

The surge mainly reflected robust replacement demand for PCs, chiefly among corporate users, prior to the end of Microsoft Corp.'s support service for its Windows 7 operating system earlier this month, according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, or JEITA.

Also behind the strong result was a rise in demand ahead of the consumption tax hike from 8 pct to 10 pct on Oct. 1 last year.

Shipments grew 49.4 pct to 2,584,000 units for desktop PCs and 33.6 pct to 7,152,000 units for laptop PCs, the association said.

By value, total shipments went up 36.7 pct to 912.6 billion yen.

