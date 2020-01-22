Seven-Eleven Stores Exceed 70,000 Globally

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Seven-Eleven Japan Co. said Wednesday its number of stores has exceeded 70,000 globally.

The number stood at 70,207 at the end of December, the Seven & i Holdings Co. <3382> unit said.

The pace of new store openings in Japan has slowed in recent years, but an expansion in other parts of Asia underpinned overall growth.

The number of stores increased by 288 from a year before to 20,988 in Japan, surged by 2,431 to 36,261 in other parts of Asia, and rose by 54 to 11,829 in North America.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]