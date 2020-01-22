Mitsubishi Electric's AI Tech to Cut Power for Sewage Disposal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503> said Wednesday it has developed a new technology to reduce the amount of electricity used for wastewater disposal, utilizing artificial intelligence.

The AI technology predicts concentrations of ammonia in wastewater flowing into sewage disposal plants.

The company targets reductions of 10 pct of the power required to supply oxygen to remove ammonia.

It aims to put the technology into use in 2021.

Some 7 billion kilowatts of electricity, equivalent to the consumption of 1.68 million households, is used for sewage treatment annually across Japan. Half of the electricity is used for aeration.

