NTT Docomo to Launch 5G Streaming Service in March

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> said Wednesday it will launch in March a video streaming service based on fifth-generation, or 5G, high-speed wireless technology.

The service will deliver high-definition video of concerts, theatrical performances and sporting events to smartphone users.

The launch of the service comes with 5G networks set to be put into practical use in Japan this spring.

Under the new service, high-definition 8K cameras will be used to stream 360-degree virtual reality video.

"We hope to bring you an experience that is uniquely 5G," said NTT Docomo President and Chief Executive Officer Kazuhiro Yoshizawa.

