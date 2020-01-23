U.S. Defense Hardware Sales to Japan to Be Checked Closely

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and Washington have agreed to strengthen checks on the implementation of contracts to sell U.S. defense equipment to Japan for upfront payments.

The agreement was reached Wednesday at a Tokyo meeting between Japan's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency and the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, held in response to a series of problems caused to Japanese procurements of defense equipment under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.

Participants agreed to hold regular meetings to confirm whether such contracts are fully implemented, purchased goods are delivered and overpaid money are returned.

The meeting was attended by Hirofumi Takeda, commissioner of the Japanese agency, and visiting Lt. Gen. Charles Hooper, director of the U.S. agency.

The U.S .side accepted a Japanese proposal for regular meetings between Japanese liaison personnel in the United States and the U.S. agency to investigate what causes delivery delays. The United States also agreed to increase lower-level meetings as proposed by Tokyo.

