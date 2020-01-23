Suzuki to Recall 43,000 Scooters due to Faulty Horn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. <7269> notified the Japanese transport ministry on Thursday that it will recall a total of 43,612 Address 110 motorcycles, due to faulty horns.

The recall will cover those manufactured between February 2015 and November 2019.

Due to inadequate plating, the horns may not work properly if water or dust gets inside them, according to the ministry. It has received 42 reports of malfunctions.

