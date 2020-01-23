ANA Cancels 2 Wuhan Flights
Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways said Thursday it will cancel two flights linking Wuhan in China and Narita International Airport near Tokyo in response to a surge in the number of patients with pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus in the inland Chinese city.
The cancellation of the flights--one from Narita to Wuhan scheduled on Thursday and the other from Wuhan to Narita on Friday--will affect some 280 passengers, the major Japanese airline said.
ANA operates one round trip a day on the route.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]