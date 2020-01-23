Japanese Man Develops Severe Pneumonia in Wuhan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man has been hospitalized in the Chinese city of Wuhan due to severe pneumonia, an official at the Japanese embassy in Beijing said Thursday.

Authorities are investigating whether the pneumonia was caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

Cases of pneumonia stemming from the virus are spreading, mainly in China. The Chinese government confirmed 571 cases in the country as of midnight Wednesday (4 p.m. GMT).

