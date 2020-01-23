Honda Recalls 57,577 Vehicles in Japan over Takata Air Bags

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> said Thursday it is recalling 57,577 vehicles of 16 models, including the Life minivehicle, in Japan due to defective Takata Corp. air bags.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between September 1996 and December 1999, the Japanese automaker said in a filing with the transport ministry.

Overseas sales of the models in question have totaled some 2.7 million units in North America alone.

Old-type Takata air bags installed in the driver's seat could rupture or may not inflate at the time of an accident because the device does not absorb moisture properly, according to the filing.

Last month, the ministry instructed Honda and six other Japanese automakers to consider a recall of old-type Takata air bags, following a series of fatal and injury accidents in Australia involving vehicles with the device.

