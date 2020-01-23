Rakuten Mobile Seeking 20,000 More Free-Service Users

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Mobile Inc. said Thursday it is soliciting up to 20,000 more users for its free mobile phone service being provided on a trial basis in Japan.

The Tokyo-based company hopes to check the stability of its communications connections with added users ahead of its planned full service launch in April.

Applicants will be accepted as new users on a first-come, first-served basis. Consumers can apply at a designated website and six outlets including those in Tokyo and Osaka from Thursday to Feb. 3.

Eligible users are those aged 18 or over living in Tokyo's 23 wards, Osaka, Nagoya or Kobe with smartphones compatible with the networks of Rakuten Mobile. They will be able to use phone and data communications services for free until the end of March.

Rakuten Mobile planned to fully enter the mobile phone business in October last year. But it postponed the plan mainly due to a delay in preparing base stations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]