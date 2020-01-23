Food May Have Caused Okinawa Swine Fever: Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Pigs in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa were possibly infected with classical swine fever via food, an expert panel commissioned by the agricultural ministry said Thursday.

Leftovers, including pork infected with CSF in the country's Honshu main island, may have caused an outbreak of the disease in Okinawa earlier this month, the panel said.

A genetic analysis conducted by the panel found that the gene type of CSF in Okinawa was similar to that in the central prefecture of Gifu and was not brought from abroad.

CSF-infected pork remains infectious for a while even after being processed into meat products unless it is heated sufficiently.

Pork from pigs that were resistant to the CSF vaccine or got infected with the disease but did not develop symptoms such as a fever before being processed may have been distributed in Okinawa.

