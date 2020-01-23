Japanese Firms Banning Travel to Wuhan due to Pneumonia Outbreak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--More and more Japanese companies are banning their employees from traveling to the Chinese city of Wuhan due to the spread of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

Some Japanese department stores have allowed their workers to wear face masks as visitors from China are expected to increase during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday.

Honda Motor Co. <7267>, which has a plant in Wuhan, where the new coronavirus originated, banned business trips there in principle, starting on Wednesday. The plant will be closed until Feb. 2 due to the holiday.

Subaru Corp. <7270> notified workers that nonessential trips to China should be avoided.

"We'll secure safety for our employees and prevent a spread of the disease," a company official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]