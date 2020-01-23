Japan Unveils 6 Ambitious Research Goals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday set out six ambitious goals to achieve by 2050 in science and technology, including the development of an artificial intelligence robot that is physically as capable as humans.

The goals are part of the government's effort to address social issues through investment in so-called moonshot projects, which, if successful, will have an enormous impact on society.

"Japan will push ahead with moonshot research to resolve challenges facing humans," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting where the goals were unveiled.

The government plans to spend more than 100 billion yen over the next five years to achieve the goals.

The goals also include the development of a remote-controlled avatar robot, super early diagnosis and prevention of diseases, sustainable resource recycling, a circulating food production system and the development of quantum computers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]