Olympic Facilities Almost Complete 6 Months before Opening

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--With the Tokyo Olympics six months away, construction of related facilities is almost complete, including the new National Stadium, the main venue, and residential buildings in the Athletes' Village in the Japanese capital's Harumi district.

Announcements of who will be the Olympic torchbearers running through the country's 47 prefectures are under way, with a rehearsal for the relay slated for Feb. 15 in Tokyo.

The Olympic flame will be lit in Olympia, Greece, on March 12 and arrive in Japan on March 20.

The torch relay in Japan will start on March 26 at the J-Village national soccer training center in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The first torchbearers will be members of the Japanese women's national soccer team, who won the World Cup in 2011, when the country experienced a devastating earthquake and tsunami.

