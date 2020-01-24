Hackers Expose Personal Info on 8.9 M. People in Japan in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Computer viruses and unauthorized access compromised personal information on 8.9 million people at 32 publicly traded companies in Japan last year, a private credit research firm said Thursday.

The number of affected companies hit a record high since the survey began in 2012, Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. said.

Most recently, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503> said that a cyberattack exposed personal information on 8,000 people.

There may have been more affected companies as some cases remain unnoticed, Tokyo Shoko Research said.

Personal information on 9.03 million people was compromised at 66 publicly traded companies in the country last year. The bulk of cases was caused by computer virus infection and unauthorized access.

