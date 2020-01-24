4K TVs' Share Tops 50 Pct in Japan for 1st Time in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The share of 4K high-definition televisions in Japan's TV market topped 50 pct for the first time in 2019, industry data have shown.

Domestic shipments of overall flat-panel TVs rose 7.9 pct from the previous year to 4,867,000 units, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association said Thursday.

Shipments of 4K high-definition TVs, including 8K products, jumped 29.6 pct to 2,578,000 units, accounting for 53 pct of the total, up from 44 pct in 2018.

Demand for 4K TVs is growing, apparently thanks to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, held in Japan, and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to take place this summer.

Meanwhile, increasing production of 4K TVs has been pushing down their prices. Some 65-inch products are now priced below 100,000 yen, according to research firm BCN Inc.

