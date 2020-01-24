Yamato to Invest 200 B. Yen for Digitization, Logistics Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Yamato Holdings Co. <9064> plans to invest 200 billion yen over the next four years to promote digitization of its services and reform its logistics networks to meet growing delivery demand for online shopping and address a labor shortage.

The company will drop its current status of a pure holding company in April 2021 by absorbing subsidiaries, including its core Yamato Transport Co. unit.

The plans were included in a medium- to long-term structural reform program released on Thursday.

With the investment for digitization, Yamato Holdings will aim to optimize personnel distribution and delivery routes by improving the accuracy of delivery demand predictions with the use of artificial intelligence.

The company will also introduce a new sorting system to reduce burdens on employees.

