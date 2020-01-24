Japanese Breweries Promote Sake at N.Y. Trade Show

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Sake breweries from around Japan offered over 100 brands of sake at a large-scale trade show to promote sales of the rice-based alcoholic drink held in New York on Thursday.

The event was hosted by a U.S. importer financed partly by Japanese sake breweries such as Yamagatahonten Co. in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, and Suehiro Sake Co. in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. Some 300 wholesalers and food industry members attended the event.

A total of 16 breweries took part in the trade show, including Asabiraki Co. in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Kobe Shu-Shin-Kan Breweries Ltd. in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan and Tenzan Sake Brewer Co. in Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

One participant, food industry consultant Bill Aycock, 60, came from California to select a new sake for a store run by his friend. He said he was fascinated by stories of the history and production methods behind each sake brand, much like with wine.

A four-man group clad in wrestling masks, each adorned with one of the four letters in "sake," also attended the event to promote the Japanese drinks.

