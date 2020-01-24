Second Case of Wuhan-Linked Pneumonia Found in Japan
Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry said Friday that it has confirmed the country's second case of infection of a new strain of coronavirus believed to be behind the pneumonia outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
A man in his 40s who is a resident of Wuhan developed pneumonia and tested positive for the new virus during his visit to Japan as a tourist. He is currently hospitalized in Tokyo.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]