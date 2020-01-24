Antiterror Drill Held on Passenger Ship before Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--A drill using a passenger ship took place in Tokyo on Friday to practice responding to terrorist attacks, with the opening of the Summer Olympics in the Japanese capital six months away.

The drill, held at a ferry terminal, brought together about 100 participants such as ferry service workers, fire authority members and Japan Coast Guard personnel.

The exercise was aimed at bolstering public-private cooperation in preparation for possible terror attacks in a ship or a port facility during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Acting under a scenario that a terror attack threat had been received, coast guard officers and crew members of the Tachibana Maru searched the 5,681-ton passenger ship. Participants also practiced extinguishing an onboard fire, seizing a suspicious person and evacuating passengers.

"The quadrennial sporting festivals are a great opportunity also to terrorists hoping to raise their profile around the world," said Nihon University Prof. Shiro Kawamoto, who heads a government-private team to discuss measures against terror attacks in sea and waterfront areas. The drill was hosted by the team.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]