Japan's Abe Orders Prompt Update on New Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed cabinet members Friday to provide the public promptly with accurate information about pneumonia linked to a coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Abe also instructed them to provide support to Japanese nationals abroad through local embassies.

"I want the public to take usual preventive measures against colds and stay calm without becoming overly concerned about the outbreak," he told a meeting of relevant ministers.

Japan has confirmed its second case of the new strain of coronavirus, while in China, more than 800 cases have been reported with the death toll far exceeding 20.

Abe called on the ministers to continue making the utmost efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in Japan and ensure the safety of Japanese citizens abroad.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]