Abe Stresses Significance of Xi's Visit to Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday stressed the significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Japan in spring as a state guest.

"Japan and China have substantial responsibility for peace and prosperity in the region and in the world," Abe told a House of Councillors plenary session.

"I want to take Xi's visit as an opportunity to clearly show people at home and abroad that the two countries are ready to fulfill that responsibility," Abe said.

He dismissed concern that inviting the Chinese leader as a state guest may be taken by the international community as a sign that Tokyo accepts Beijing's stance on such matters as human rights in China's Uighur-dominated Xinjiang region.

"Japan will say what it has to say and strongly seek a positive response from the Chinese side," the prime minister said.

