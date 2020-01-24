Kyoto University's iPS-Derived Cartilage Transplant Plan Approved

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's health ministry on Friday approved a clinical research program proposed by a Kyoto University team to transplant cartilage made from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells to damaged knee joints.

Prof. Noriyuki Tsumaki and other members of the team are planning to create cartilage with a diameter of several millimeters using iPS cells stored at the university's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, or CiRA.

Four people aged between 20 and 70 will undergo transplant operations using iPS cell-derived cartilage for their damaged knee joints. The team does not plan to seek additional patients for the program.

The team will monitor the four patients for one year after the operations. If the operations succeed, the transplanted material will merge with existing cartilage.

In 2014, Riken, a Japanese government-affiliated research institute, transplanted retina cells made from iPS cells as a treatment for an incurable eye disease, in the world's first transplant of iPS-derived cells.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]