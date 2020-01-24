Hydrogen Fuel to Be Used for Tokyo Games Cauldron, Relay Torch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Hydrogen fuel will be used for the cauldron for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the torch for the relay, the games' organizing committee said Friday.

The use of hydrogen fuel, which emits no carbon dioxide, is aimed at reducing environmental burdens.

Japanese refiner JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp., one of the Tokyo Games sponsors, will provide the fuel.

Hydrogen generated in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, which is set to host one of the world's largest hydrogen plants, is also planned to be used.

The cauldron to be placed at the new National Stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies for the quadrennial sporting events and a second cauldron to be installed in the Tokyo Bay area will use hydrogen fuel.

