Japan Shows Detailed Tsunami Risks from Nankai Trough Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--A government committee Friday showed estimated probabilities of tsunamis by height that could hit the Japanese Pacific coast within 30 years if a huge earthquake happens in the Nankai Trough.

In its first such report, the committee presented the possibilities of the coastal areas experiencing tsunamis of at least 3 meters high, 5 meters high and 10 meters high if a quake with a magnitude of 8 to 9 occurs in the trough off the Pacific coast of central to southwestern Japan.

The odds of experiencing a tsunami of at least 3 meters high came to 26 pct or higher in coastal areas from the Tokai central region to the southern part of the Kinki western region, coastal areas in the southern part of the Shikoku western region and part of the eastern coast of the Kyusyu southwestern region.

The 26 pct possibility, which means that the event is expected to happen once in 100 years, is extremely high, according to the report by the Earthquake Research Committee.

The chance of being hit by a tsunami of at least 5 meters high came to 26 pct or higher in areas including in Mie, Wakayama, Kochi prefectures, all in western Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]