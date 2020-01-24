Japanese Aerobatic Team Draws Olympic Rings in Sky

Newsfrom Japan

Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Pref., Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's Blue Impulse aerobatic team drew the five rings of the Olympic symbol with smoke in the sky above its home base in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Friday.

The maneuver was part of the team's practice before its envisaged performance at a ceremony at the Matsushima air base on March 20 to mark the arrival of the Olympic flame for the torch relay for this year's Tokyo Games.

The team's five T-4 practice planes drew a circle each with white smoke in the sky. The five rings were previously skywritten by Blue Impulse in 1964, when the last Tokyo Summer Games were held.

Blue Impulse is expected to draw the five rings in five different colors of smoke at the March ceremony, as it did for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

The team has previously performed at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, central Japan, as well as at the 1964 Tokyo Games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]