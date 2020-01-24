Mitsubishi Estate to Redevelop Central Tokyo Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Estate Co. <8802> said Friday it will spend 600 billion to 700 billion yen by 2030 to redevelop areas near Tokyo Station.

The project focuses on the Tokiwabashi district, north of the rail station, where a skyscraper is currently under construction, and the nearby Yurakucho district.

The Japanese real estate developer aims to generate interactions among people and companies to create a city that produces new technologies and services.

Collaborations between startups and major companies will be promoted to test new ideas and services.

Mitsubishi Estate also plans to create comfortable and safe environments and offer efficient transportation, by utilizing large amounts of data gathered at offices and commercial facilities and adopting more digital technologies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]