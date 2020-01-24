Japan Raises Travel Advisory Level for Hubei Province

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan has decided to raise its travel advisory for China's Hubei Province to Level 3, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.

The move means Japanese citizens are advised to avoid any travel to the province hit hard by a pneumonia outbreak caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

The epicenter of the outbreak is Wuhan, the capital of the province.

