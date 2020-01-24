Japan to Make All-Out Efforts to Contain New Pneumonia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will make all-out efforts to prevent the spread of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus to the country, through measures including strengthening border controls at airports, officials said.

On Friday, the government advised Japanese citizens not to travel to China's Hubei Province, which includes Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, by raising its travel advisory for the province to Level 3.

"We'll make all-out efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a parliamentary meeting.

Abe ordered his ministers to take thorough measures including for quarantine in border controls, make arrangements for examinations across the country, and provide the public promptly with accurate information.

Japan has confirmed its second case of the new coronavirus, while in China, more than 800 cases have been reported with the death toll far exceeding 20.

