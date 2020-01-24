Monument of Olympic Rings Shines in Tokyo Bay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--A massive monument featuring the five Olympic rings in Tokyo Bay was lit up at a ceremony on Friday, six months before the start of the games.

The rings shone in five colors and some 600 fireworks decorated the sky with many colors after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike pressed a button.

The Rainbow Bridge behind the monument was lit up in seven different colors, adding excitement to the ceremony.

"With six months to go, this is where we band together to make the Tokyo Games successful," Koike said at the ceremony.

"We will be sure to realize a games that touches people's hearts", said Takashi Yamamoto, vice director-general of the games' organizing committee.

