Some Japanese Firms Halt Operations in Wuhan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese companies have halted operations in the Chinese city of Wuhan due to the spread of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

The moves came as commuting has become increasingly difficult for workers, with public transportation including train and bus services being suspended in the inland city.

Major retailer Aeon Co.'s <8267> three shopping malls in Wuhan will remain closed at least through Sunday.

Whether to resume operations on Monday depends on the situation, Aeon officials said.

Five local Aeon general merchandise stores are open. The company is hiring buses for workers to commute.

