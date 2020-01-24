1st SpaceJet Delivery to Face Another Delay

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. plans to put off the first delivery of its SpaceJet small passenger aircraft until at least next year from the current deadline of the middle of 2020, informed sources said.

The sixth postponement of the first delivery reflects a delay in the production of a test plane to be used for acquiring a type certificate, the sources said.

The SpaceJet, which is being developed by the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> unit, is the first passenger jet built in Japan. Repeated postponements may affect orders.

Mitsubishi Aircraft, based in Toyoyama, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, has received orders for 307 units of the 90-seat model of the SpaceJet.

In October, a U.S. airline canceled an order for 100 units of the 90-seat SpaceJet.

