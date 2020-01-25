Olympics Affecting Work for Tokyo Governor Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Administrative work related to a Tokyo gubernatorial election in July has been affected by the Summer Olympic Games starting later that month in the Japanese capital.

Four of Tokyo's 23 special wards--Bunkyo, Sumida, Shinagawa and Ota--have told Jiji Press that they decided to change facilities to be used for vote-counting in the July 5 election.

Ota Ward started last autumn to look for an alternative site as a local sports facility that is normally used for vote-counting work will be lent out to a Brazilian handball team for practicing in the run-up to the quadrennial event.

The ward has decided to use an industrial building about 3 kilometers from the sports facility. "We'll use the building for the first time, so we'll try to make sure that the vote-counting work will be carried out with no mistakes," an official of the ward said.

Sumida Ward has secured a hall adjacent to its office building, after it learned last summer that a large local gym conventionally used for vote-counting had been chosen as an official training venue for boxing for the Olympic Games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]