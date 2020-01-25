U.S. Military Chopper Lands in Waters off Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--An MH-60 helicopter of the U.S. military made an unscheduled landing in waters some 170 kilometers east of the main island of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Saturday afternoon.

Five crew members of the aircraft are safe, according to Japanese government sources. Japan's Defense Ministry is investigating details of the unscheduled landing, which took place around 4:25 p.m. (7:25 a.m. GMT), the sources said.

An F-15 fighter jet belonging to the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa crashed off the main island of the prefecture in June 2018.

