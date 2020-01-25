3rd Case of Wuhan-Linked Pneumonia Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Saturday it has confirmed the country's third case, in Tokyo, of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus originating in China.

The patient is a tourist to Tokyo in her 30s from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, the ministry said. She has been hospitalized, and her symptoms have now subsided.

According to the ministry, the woman had no symptoms when she arrived in Japan on Jan. 18. But she developed a fever above 37 degrees Celsius and started coughing on Tuesday night. She visited a medical institution after her body temperature rose to 38.4 degrees on Thursday.

The woman was diagnosed with the new pneumonia on Saturday afternoon following a test conducted on her by the Tokyo metropolitan government after she complained of mild symptoms of pneumonia.

She was touring around Tokyo until visiting the medical institution. But the woman said she was always wearing a face mask when moving from one place to another during the tour.

