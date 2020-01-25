Ex-Softbank Worker Nabbed for Obtaining Biz Secrets for Russia Officials

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Saturday arrested a former employee of major Japanese mobile phone carrier Softbank Corp. <9434> on suspicion of illegally obtaining trade secrets of the firm after being instigated by two officials at the office of the Russian trade representative in Japan.

Held by the Metropolitan Police Department for alleged violation of the unfair competition prevention law was Yutaka Araki, a 48-year-old resident of the city of Urayasu in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

The police also requested the two Russian men, believed to be intelligence officials, to appear for questioning through organizations including the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The MPD suspects that Araki illegally accessed a Softbank server on Feb. 18 last year and obtained two sets of trade secrets to which he had been related.

One of the Russian officials, who is a diplomat, is suspected of having abetted Araki to get the information. The other, who may also have been involved in the case, returned to Russia around spring 2017, according to the police.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]