U.S. Military Chopper Lands in Waters off Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--An MH-60 helicopter of the U.S. military made an unscheduled landing in waters some 170 kilometers east of the main island of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Saturday afternoon.

Five crew members of the aircraft are safe, according to Japanese government sources. They were rescued by Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the Japan Coast Guard.

The helicopter made the landing around 4:25 p.m. (7:25 a.m. GMT), the sources said.

Around 4:40 p.m., the ASDF informed the coast guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, that it had received a distress call from the helicopter. The coast guard sent patrol ships to the site of the incident and joined the ASDF for the rescue operations.

An F-15 fighter jet belonging to the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa crashed off the main island of the prefecture in June 2018. An FA-18 fighter jet carried by the nuclear-powered flattop USS Ronald Reagan crashed in waters southwest of Kitadaitojima, a remote island of Okinawa, in November the same year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]