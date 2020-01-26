Japan Confirms 4th Case of New Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Sunday that it has confirmed the fourth case of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from China.

The patient is a man in his 40s from the inland China city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new virus, the ministry said.

The man arrived in Japan on Wednesday and developed a fever on Thursday.

His infection was confirmed on Sunday afternoon after he visited a medical institution in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, for treatment, according to the ministry.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]