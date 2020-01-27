Comedian, TV Announcer Again Most Favored as Ideal Bosses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese male comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura and female television announcer Asami Miura were most favored as ideal bosses for the fourth straight year, a survey with new graduates starting work in spring showed Monday.

They topped the lists of ideal bosses thanks to their affable images, according to the annual research by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.

Male comedian Kazlaser joined the list for men for the first time, occupying the second slot. Female comedian Asako Ito rose to third from last year's 10th.

Baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki was ranked fourth, up from seventh.

In a related survey conducted with those who work, U.S. Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani and Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 Women's British Open champion, topped the lists of ideal new workers.

